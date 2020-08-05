The return to work: Here’s when City firms are going back to the office

Prime Minister Boris Johnson had hoped that droves of people would return to offices up and down the country at the start of this week in what some had dubbed “back to work Monday”.

But footfall data and surveys of London businesses suggest firms have adopted a more cautious approach since the government ended work from home guidance at the start of August.

Three-quarters of London firms have already welcomed staff back to the office, albeit in small numbers, a study has found.

London First’s survey of 100 business leaders found just seven per cent of businesses have not brought anybody back to work.

Read more: PwC staff encouraged to return to work

But the biggest firms in the City – where roughly 500,000 people work in financial services – are in no rush to send their entire staff back to their offices in the Square Mile and Canary Wharf.

Many told City A.M. they are planning to welcome back staff in September. However, safety measures would mean that only half of staff could feasibly return at once.

Most would not comment on the record and said their plans were currently subject to a great deal of uncertainty, including government guidelines and the path of the virus.

Here are the latest plans to return to work from some of the City’s biggest employers.

Read more: People ‘more likely’ to contract coronavirus at home

Natwest

Natwest, formerly known as RBS, has told around 50,000 staff – the “vast majority” – that they can keep working from home until 2021. “It’s a cautious approach but we feel the right one to take currently,” an RBS memo said last month.

The banking giant, which is 62 per cent owned by the taxpayer, had initially planned to keep staff working from home until the end of September.

Lloyds

Currently around 50,000 of Lloyds’s roughly 65,000 employees are working from home. But they could start returning to workplaces from September, the bank said at its earnings call in late July.

Chief executive Antonio Horta-Osario said: “We would like people to return to the office when possible, subject to that being done in a safe way and also according to government advice.”

Read more: Still safe to return to work, Boris Johnson says, despite reopening pause

HSBC

The Canary Wharf-based bank told staff at the end of last month that only “a small number” of its tens of thousands of UK employees are working in its offices or branches. It said it will not return any more staff to the office “before September 2020 at the earliest”.

HSBC added that no more than 20 per cent of staff will return due to social distancing measures. And it said their return would be “on a phased basis”.

It will prioritise colleagues “carrying the greatest risk” working from home in the first stage of its return to work. And it will reportedly reduce social distancing to one metre.

Read more: HSBC eyes September return to Canary Wharf

Barclays

Chief executive Jes Staley said last week that 60,000 Barclays staff were working from home at “their kitchen tables”. Around 20,000 were working in offices and branches, he said.

But Staley said he would like to see employees return to the office “over time”. Staley told Bloomberg TV that “it is important to get people back together in physical concentrations”. Although he gave no concrete timeline, he added that firms had a responsibility to the wider areas in which their offices are based to return to them.

The Canary Wharf business district, like the City, was all but deserted at the end of March and throughout April (Getty Images)

JP Morgan

Around 95 per cent of the US firm’s 19,000 UK staff – 12,000 of which are in London – have been working from home during the coronavirus pandemic. Sales and trading teams have maintained the biggest office presence, but even then 80 per cent were at home.

JP Morgan has slowly welcomed staff back to its offices on a voluntary basis and will gradually work its way up to 50 per cent of its buildings’ capacity. All staff are required to wear face masks in communal spaces – except at desks, which are spaced out.

JP expected just over 20 per cent of total London staff to be back in the office by 3 August.

Read more: BoE governor calls on people to return to the office

Goldman Sachs

The Wall Street titan’s UK staff have slowly been returning to the office from mid-June. But only around 15 per cent of its roughly 6,500 staff are in the office on any given day. Around 40 per cent have returned to the office at some point since June.

Morgan Stanley

Around 90 per cent of the US banking giant’s Canary Wharf staff are still working from home. More and more are returning but it remains a trickle. Some teams have chosen to return on a rotating basis, with half in the office one week and half the next.

Before the Open: Get the jump on the markets with our early morning newsletter

Virgin Money

Around two-thirds of the challenger bank’s roughly 9,000 staff are currently working from home. Virgin said in its third quarter trading update that it expects working from home “to remain in place for at least the remainder of 2020”.

Lloyd’s of London

The normally bustling underwriting room in the Lloyd’s of London building has been closed during the coronavirus outbreak, but will reopen on 1 September (AFP via Getty Images)

Centuries-old insurance marketplace Lloyd’s closed down its cavernous underwriting room in the east of the City during the pandemic. But it plans to reopen it on 1 September.

However, it said it would reduce the underwriting room’s capacity to 45 per cent due to social distancing guidelines. It is also installing clear screens on the underwriting desks or “boxes” as well as testing a virtual underwriting room.

London Stock Exchange Group

LSE, which employed 1,700 people in the UK in 2019, said in its latest results that most of its staff are still working from home. The market added that it expects “the majority of our employees to work remotely for the remainder of 2020”.

However, it expects up to 30 per cent to gradually return to the office “in some locations”.

Read more: Working from home costs London hospitality sector £2.3bn

City of London Corporation

The corporation that runs the Square Mile has also seen the bulk of its staff work from home – although vital employees such as street cleaners and social workers helping the homeless have had to carry on as usual.

It intends to gradually bring people back to its ancient sites in the Guildhall and Mansion House. But the City said safety measures meant that less than 50 per cent of employees would be able to come back at one time.

London Metal Exchange

LME ran the last open-outcry trading floor in Europe until March, when the pandemic forced the noisy “ring” to temporarily close.

LME’s latest guidance cautioned that the trading floor is unlikely to reopen until the government ends or significantly changes its current one metre-plus social distancing advice, or there is a “widely available vaccine”.

UBS

The majority of the Swiss bank’s UK workforce – which stood at around 5,000 in 2017 – has been working from home. UBS currently has no firm schedule for returning staff to work. But it has set up its London office for social distancing with temperature checks at the door.

The ring, the open trading floor of the new London Metal Exchange (LME), has shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic (AFP via Getty Images)

Nomura

Most of the Japanese bank’s roughly 2,000 London staff are working from home. It began returning staff to the office in early July and up to 10 per cent are now back. It plans to gradually continue a staggered return and encourage flexible working.

Nomura has instituted temperate checks on arrival at its offices and said face masks must be worn around the buildings. It has supplied staff with protective equipment.

ING

Dutch bank ING said the “vast majority” of its approximately 750 UK staff are working from home. It is planning to gradually return workers from September. “Return to the office is on a voluntary basis,” said Malgorzata Kolakowska, ING’s UK chief executive.

“However, it’s clear that working from home has been successful for ING,” she added. “We do not want to lose this benefit, which means a number of flex working arrangements will be retained.”

Standard Chartered

Stanchart has been running at no more than 10 per cent office capacity since staff were encouraged to work from home. It has no concrete plans but is not likely to ask workers to return before September.

Read more: Google to extend working from home until mid-2021

Credit Suisse

The number of staff currently in the Swiss lender’s London offices is in the low hundreds. It is considering increasing that number in September but is currently weighing up the government guidelines and staff concerns.

Credit Suisse has created one-way routes around the offices, changed desk layouts and made masks and sanitiser available.

Commerzbank

The German lender’s London office is open but most staff are still working from home. It wants to gradually increase the number of employees in the office but has no fixed time frame.