US law firms return to the office blocked by Omicron variant

(Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

Law firms’ plans to return to offices have been scuppered by the spread of the omicron variant in the US.

Several US law firms have postponed plans to return to offices until February, having originally planned for a January return.

The delays come as the highly-infectious omicron variant continues to spread through the US, despite cases having peaked in certain northeastern areas, such as New York.

In particular, the Midwest has seen cases of the new variant rise, Reuters analysis shows.

California based law firm Morrison & Foerster has said it will not force workers to come into the office until the first of March, having previously set a return date 14 February.

At the same time, Los Angeles firm Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton and Boston firm Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo have scrapped plans for a return indefinitely.

US law firms are also imposing vaccine mandates on their staff, and requiring employees to get boosters to return to offices.