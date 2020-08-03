Three-quarters of London firms welcome staff back to offices

London firms are starting to bring their staff back to the workplace after more than four months of remote working due to the pandemic.

A survey of 100 business leaders conducted by London First reveals a phased return of staff is underway for three quarters of London firms.

The survey, which was carried out last week, found that 74 per cent of businesses already have a small percentage of staff – between 0 and 20 per cent – back, while only seven per cent have no one back.

Remote working was quickly introduced by companies when the government imposed a national lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. While some firms have adjusted seamlessly to the shift to working from home, the Prime Minister has pushed for employees to return to the office.

Last month Boris Johnson appealed for people to return to work if they can. “I think it’s very important that people should try to lead their lives more normally,” he said.

The pandemic seems to have done little to dent the attraction of the capital for the vast majority of firms, with 42 per cent of firms retaining all of their workspace in the capital.

The majority of firms recognise staff remain cautious, so 78 per cent have said they have made their workplaces Covid-secure. This includes 86 per cent of firms redesigning office spaces, with just over two thirds looking to close communal spaces. A quarter of companies will require their employees to wear face masks.

But caution persists and the biggest barriers for employees returning are concerns over transport – 95 per cent – and childcare – 68 per cent.

Paul Drechsler, chair of London First welcomed firms’ approach to making workplaces secure.

“Now it’s up to the government to end the messaging muddle and work flat out with public transport operators to boost confidence in the transport system” he said.

“The public need to know the best time to travel and the safety measures in place, backed up by real time data on how busy it is at any given time.”

