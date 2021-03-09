The race is on: Greece the latest EU state to woo UK tourists, who'll be welcomed back from May

Greece followed Meditteranean neighbour Cyprus today in signalling British tourists will be welcomed back to the sunny nation from May.

Greece is the latest to break ranks with a Brussels wish for the bloc to open up to tourism in a collective, cohesive way.

Read more: Overnight stays back on from 12 April, but PM bans holidays abroad until 17 May

Last week Cyprus said it would allow vaccinated UK tourists to enter from 1 May

However, international travel from the UK is currently banned until 17 May, with departing Brits now obliged to fill out a form stating their reasons for essential travel.

People who have their Covid-19 vaccines, have antibodies or test negative can travel to Greece this summer, Tourism minister Harry Theocharis said today.

The tourism industry accounts for about a fifth of the Greek economy and employs one in five workers, but arrivals collapsed last year because of the pandemic.

“Greece is ready with a complete protocol for summer 2021,” he said. “Tourists will be welcome if before travel they are either vaccinated, or have antibodies, or test negative. All tourists will be subject to random testing.”

He said the authorities would prioritise the vaccination of people working in the hospitality sector once the most vulnerable were vaccinated, and were mandating the frequent testing of employees.

Read more: UK tourists banned from EU travel from 1 January