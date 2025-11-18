The Punter Podcast Episode 57: Betfair Chase Day at Haydock and Ascot

Tom Marriott and Bill Esdaile are back on Episode 57 of the pod, previewing the first Group 1 race of the season in the UK, the Betfair Chase as well as the supporting card at Haydock. There’s selections from Ascot also with the G2 1965 Chase taking place, and Wally Pyrah returns with Happy Valley selections.

