The Punter Podcast Episode 43: Shergar Cup, Haydock and Newmarket

Tom Marriott and Bill Esdaile preview the week’s big races from Ascot’s Shergar Cup, as well as Saturday’s action at Haydock and Newmarket, and Bill has a pair of ante-post angles for the York Ebor Festival in a fortnight’s time.

‘The Punter’ has been City AM’s dedicated sports betting section for over a decade with a primary focus on horseracing.