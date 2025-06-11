The Punter Podcast Episode 34: Chris Barnett Memorial Handicap at Sandown, a couple at York, ante post Royal Ascot and Happy Valley

Tom Marriott and Bill Esdaile pick out their best bets for the weekend ahead, look forward to paying tribute to the show’s former host, Chris Barnett, at Sandown on Friday, and give a couple of early selections for Royal Ascot.

Plus, Wally Pyrah is on hand for the lowdown on Happy Valley in Hong Kong.

The Punter

‘The Punter’ has been City AM’s dedicated sports betting section for over a decade with a primary focus on horseracing.