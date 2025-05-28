The Punter Podcast Episode 32: Star Sports Brigadier Gerard Evening at Sandown

Tom Marriott and Bill Esdaile preview Thursday’s Star Sports Brigadier Gerard Evening at Sandown alongside Ed Dark from the meeting’s new sponsor.

Plus, Wally Pyrah looks back on Voyage Bubble’s Triple Crown heroics at Sha Tin on Sunday, as well as giving a few fancies for Wednesday’s action at Happy Valley.

The Punter

‘The Punter’ has been City AM’s dedicated sports betting section for over a decade with a primary focus on horseracing.