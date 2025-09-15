The Producers, London musical review: the West End’s most shocking show

Andy Nyman and Marc Antolin as Max and Leopold in The Producers (Photo: Manuel Harlan)

The Producers musical review and star rating: ★★★★

Sequinned y-fronts emblazoned with swastikas, floral designs shaped into the Nazi symbol and sing-a-longs like “watch out Europe, we’re going on tour!” It could only be The Producers, the tongue-in-cheek Nazi musical within a musical written 58 years ago that still shocks and delights.

It is hard to properly shake audiences these days, but Mel Brooks’ 1967 script, which has been adapted into two movies and won a record twelve Tony awards, still makes you stop to catch a breath. Original audiences would have experienced the war, so it’s hard to make the case that this musical is any less suitable today, but still, amid the inflammatory far-right discourse pervading the news cycle, I couldn’t help but find the odd moments uncomfortable.

We meet crooked Broadway producer Max Bialystock and his nerdy accountant Leopold Bloom, who realise that putting on a flop could actually make more money than staging a hit. Bialystock loves the idea and convinces Bloom to help him put on the worst musical ever, and the two meet Franz Liebkind, a German playwright who has written a gay musical homage to Hitler. Believing it’s their ticket to financial success and a critical mauling, they produce his show, enlisting Franz to play the title role.

The Producers: London revival finds freshness in Mel Brooks’ script

Brooks’ script remains an absolute zinger, full of ludicrous songs, X-rated anecdotes and larger-than-life characters. Director Patrick Marber, who has never done a musical, let alone anything like this, delivers a fresh revival that feels in-keeping with Brooks’ tone. We see dozens of performers sing show tunes about Hitler, and Franz, brilliantly imagined by Harry Morrison, is just hilarious as the Hitler obsessive with a cohort of Nazi-supporting pigeons who follow him everywhere.

It’s best when it is properly exaggerated – the over-the-top characterisations, the ridiculous glittering wartime outfits, and a special note to Trevor Ashley’s absolutely hilarious Roger Debris, the fabulously camp theatre director enlisted to put on the show. There are some fabulous songs, including the titular I wanna Be a Producer, given decent gravitas by Marc Antolin and Andy Nyman, who reprise their title roles as Bialystock and Bloom from this production’s initial run at the Menier Chocolate Factory, Roger Debris’ outrageous performance manifesto Keep It Gay, and the big show tune Springtime for Hitler, which might just be the most absurd few minutes to have ever existed on a West End stage. Physically Nyman and Antolin have good chemistry, even if Antolin’s Bloom occasionally lacks comedic bite.

I found a scene in which realistic red and white Nazi banners were draped across the stage uncomfortable, and the audience’s quite response suggests they did too. A couple of the jokes around Jewish identities fell a little flat too.

It’s interesting to ruminate on the ethical fringes a show like The Producers inhabits, but not the main point. Ultimately Mel Brooks’ piece is a masterpiece, and that it is still one of the most outrageous pieces of cabaret to have ever been performed is quite astonishing, really.

The Producers plays at the Garrick Theatre until 21 February

