The Grand Ole Opry, London edition: everything to know as legendary Nashville show hits capital

The Grand Ole Opry earmarked the beginnings of the careers of legends including Dolly Parton and Taylor Swift, both of whom played the show as teenagers.

In Nashville, the home of Country music, locals gather every Saturday night to watch a variety of musicians sing live at the Opry, a Church-like auditorium on the fringes of the city. In the Deep South, Country music is something like a religion, and going to the Opry is a sacred tradition.

Now, to celebrate 100 years of The Grand Ole Opry, it is coming to London. For one night only on Friday 26 September you can book a ticket to see the show live in the capital. Artists already confirmed to play include Mumford & Sons and contemporary Scottish folk band Breabach.

They will be joined by a range of Grand Ole Opry regulars who are flying in from America to perform especially for the occasion.

“This landmark year for the Opry comes at an ideal moment, as country music experiences an extraordinary surge in global popularity, particularly in the United Kingdom,” says Colin Reed, Executive Chairman of Opry Entertainment Group parent company Ryman Hospitality Properties.

“With the support of beloved Opry members and these incredible UK artists, we aim to give fans a glimpse of the magic that happens each week in Nashville. We look forward to bringing this show to people across the UK and are pleased to partner with the BBC to share this historic moment through their trusted lens.”

The Grand Ole Opry is the longest-running live broadcast show in the world. Johnny Cash, Loretta Lynn, Post Malone, Garth Brooks and Carrie Underwood are some of the other musical legends to have trod the boards at the event.

Classic and contemporary Country music will be programmed on the evening, which will be broadcast on BBC Two and BBC Radio 2.

Tickets to attend are available at 10am on 12 September at the Royal Albert Hall and royalalberthall.com

