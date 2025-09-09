9 amazing things to do in London this September (while the sun still shines)

A food and culture festival is taking place on Brick Lane this month, one of 9 things to do in London in September

Delightfully, the good weather seems to be turning into an Indian Summer, with the promise of balmy September evenings as the nights draw in.

There are still plenty of ways to enjoy being outdoors this month, as the capital eeks the last out of what has been one of the best summers of recent years. Here are nine things to do in London this September to keep the al fresco spirit alive.

Go to one last festival

HowTheLightGetsIn ideas and music festival returns with over 150 speakers and 100 performers. Talks are varied and speakers range from fascinating science minds like Brian Cox, to former Labour spin doctor Alastair Campbell, poet Roger Penrose and comedian Ash Sarkar. Thinking gets tiresome, so shake off all the cerebral work with a dance. Musicians come from all over the world and include the Deptford Northern Soul Club, London-based singer-producer Alia Lowers, ambient house visionaries The Orb and indie-electronic trio Akane. Street food is available and there’s comedy from names like Vinny Shiu, Freya McGee and Alex Farrow. Expect two very distinct vibes and the deep chats to peeter out into slurred dancefloor hugs as the night draws in. howthelightgetsin.org, tickets are £198, 20 – 21 September

Celebrate 25 years of Somerset House

It was originally a Government office, housing departments including the Navy Board, and the offices for taxation. But at the turn of the new Millennium, Somerset House became a new cultural institution for the capital. You may know it for its annual winter ice skating rink or for its al fresco cinema offerings in the height of the summer. Gigs, art exhibitions and talks run all year round. To celebrate the big anniversary, Somerset House is throwing all manner of events throughout September, including musical performances, dance, exhibitions, workshops and more, including a new courtyard sculpture and other outdoor artwork. Parts of the building typically closed off to the public are also opening for the first time.

Free all weekend, 13 & 14 September

Go to a Brick Lane Curry Festival

If you have a favourite Brick Lane curry house or always mean to try out a new one but never get around to it, try the Brick Lane Curry Festival, which amalgamates the best parts of the iconic London street into one experience. Plenty of the restaurants have their own food stalls, and floats and dancers will celebrate the vibrant mix of cultures. Also expect DJs and live roaming acts as well as various workshops, including the opportunity to learn to dance Bangla-style, and the chance to go shopping with local experts. Also scheduled are live graffiti demonstrations and Henna painting workshops.

Free to attend, 19 – 21 September

Spend time on the river

We might run or walk alongside it occasionally to unwind, but the bounty of the Thames has so much more to offer. That’s the premise behind the Totally Thames festival, billed as a “celebration” of the water. The month-long event features events spanning the whole 42-mile length of the capital’s central artery. Talks, theatre productions, guided walks, live music and choir performances are all scheduled for this year’s edition, which includes a ‘sing for water’ choral event at The Scoop at More London, a 300-crew-strong river race and guided mudlarking tours. thamesfestivaltrust.org; until 30 September

Go to a brand new Chelsea event

The Chelsea Arts Festival has its inaugural event this month, bringing together artists, entrepreneurs, musicians and business leaders for a four-day-long festival. Actor Ambika Mod, DJ Annie Mac, actor Dame Sheila Hancock, fashion designer Dame Zandra Rhodes, author Marian Keyes and comedian Sindhu Vee are some of the names involved. Workshops, concerts, classes, challenges and talks are all on the line-up, and there will also be a food market on Saatchi Green a few minutes’ walk from the Sloane Square Tube station. The festival takes place at 10 venues all fairly close to the King’s Road.

18 – 21 September, events to be booked individually

Smell the darling buds at a flower festival

If the weather lasts through this weekend, get out in the gardens at the flower festival at Strawberry Hill House, where displays have been designed by talented horticulturalists from across the country. Attendees get entrance to the historic house as well as the temporary exhibit, which includes flowers shaped into the image of a giant spider. There are also “spinning wheels, a witch’s perfumery, flying carpets and a goblin market” made out of plants – we’re not sure what that means, but we’re intrigued.

12 – 14 September, £22 per adult per day

Take a peek around some private mansions

The Open House Festival throws open the usually private doors of some of the capital’s most impressive and private buildings. Historically important properties across all 33 London boroughs are included in the festival, and venues involved this year include 10 Downing Street (you have to enter a ballot to be in with landing tickets), Canada House, The Law Society of England and Wales and Inner Temple Gardens. As part of the festival there are also guided tours, walking tours and one-off events for the whole family. 13 – 21 September; bookings to be made individually

See a movie outdoors

Canary Wharf has been attempting to shed its corporate image by hosting a series of fun outdoor events in recent summers, and the latest is a collection of outdoor film screenings. This month, the final films of the season will be shown, including A League of Their Own, Champions, Whip It and Invictus. The best part, you can bring your own food and drinks. There aren’t many long nights left so make the most of them while you can. Beforehand, pop for a drink in the new Barbarella restaurant, the newest from the Gloria and Circolo Populaire family.

9, 16 and 23 September; free to attend