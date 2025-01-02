The OWO London’s Mauro Colagreco: Raffles chef on the trends that will define 2025

Mauro Colagreco runs the flagship restaurant at The OWO London. He shares his food and drink trends for 2025 (Photo: Matteo Carassale)

Argentinian chef Mauro Colagreco, of Mauro Colagreco at Raffles London at The OWO, runs the three-Michelin-starred restaurant Mirazur on the French Riviera.

He has restaurants in China, Thailand, Argentina and Japan, as well as the flagship restaurant at The Old War Office hotel on Whitehall in London. The Old War Office – known as the OWO – cost over £1billion and has reimagined the former War Office used by Winston Churchill as a luxury hotel. It is the only building on Whitehall that is open to the public. You can read our review of the hotel where we describe the opening as “hardly accessible luxury, but like nowhere else in the world.”

Here Mauro tells us about the restaurant trends he expects to see in 2025.

What will be the most prominent trend in 2025?

Mauro Colagreco at Raffles at the OWO, the new hotel within the former Old War Office

I believe that many of us chefs have come to understand the critical importance of offering a more sustainable gastronomy. I’m delighted to see this shift becoming the norm for most in the culinary world, transforming sustainability from a mere concept into a leading trend.

The most prominent trend will likely be the use of fresh, local ingredients, promoting respectful agricultural practices, and minimizing food waste. This involves creatively repurposing byproducts and embracing recycling within our kitchens. These practices not only support the environment but also elevate the quality and authenticity of the dining experience.

Another significant trend is the move toward more plant-based cuisine. While I firmly believe in maintaining a balance that includes animal protein, I think we consume too much meat. I’m thrilled to see plates featuring more vegetables and, when meat is included, it is of higher quality and sourced from producers who prioritize animal welfare.

Lastly, the push for greater diversity in our dishes is yielding wonderful results. We are seeing the emergence of extraordinary products and ingredients that were once underutilized, adding depth and richness to our culinary repertoire.

As a UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador, the protection of biodiversity is my daily mission. I am relieved and encouraged to witness both chefs and diners embracing practices that honor our planet. This shared commitment to more respectful gastronomy gives me hope for a brighter, more sustainable future.

Which is the most exciting part of the capital (London) in terms of the food and drink scene for 2025?

Every time I visit London—and I come quite often, given our three restaurants at Raffles London at The OWO—I make it a point to explore new restaurants with my team. These outings are not only special moments of bonding and camaraderie but also true culinary adventures!

The variety in London’s food scene is extraordinary. Of course, there are some fantastic gastronomic establishments, but what excites me just as much is the incredible quality of casual dining options. These places are welcoming, top notch in quality, and simply a joy to dine at.

The OWO London: our restaurant is a sustainable celebration of the British land and sea

What I particularly admire about London is its cosmopolitan nature. The city’s diversity is beautifully reflected in its food culture, with many restaurants offering generous sharing dishes, something I am especially fond of.

As a chef who celebrates a borderless approach to cuisine, I am thrilled to see more and more restaurants embracing the culinary styles and values that resonate deeply with me. London continues to be a dynamic hub where tradition meets innovation, making it one of the most exciting cities in the world for food and drink.

What is the one dish you want to get rid of next year? What’s unfairly stolen all the glory?

To be honest, I find the current trend for crisps rather perplexing. I don’t eat crisps myself. I advocate for fresh, seasonal, and thoughtfully prepared food. Crisps just don’t align with that philosophy.

Don’t get me wrong—potatoes are wonderful, versatile ingredients, but I would gladly see this trend fade away in favor of dishes that truly celebrate the essence of good cooking and respectful preparation.

Why should we visit your venue next year?

I warmly invite everyone to experience Mauro Colagreco at Raffles London at The OWO. Our restaurant is a sustainable celebration of the rich British land and sea terroir, showcasing exceptional, hyper-seasonal, and responsibly sourced local produce. The menu is thoughtfully designed around an abundance of vegetal produce—featuring over 70 varieties of fruits and vegetables grown across the British Isles—with carefully selected proteins that harmonize beautifully with these central elements.

My team and I have personally chosen our suppliers, partnering with local farmers and producers who prioritize sustainable practices to ensure every dish delivers extraordinary flavors and nutritive qualities.

My cuisine is daring and visual, delicate, emotional, and designed to leave a lasting impression of incredible simplicity. I believe the beauty of gastronomy lies in allowing technique and complexity to fade into the background, giving way to ultimate clarity and purity.

The setting itself is equally remarkable. Our warm and elegant dining room is located in the historic Old War Office, making a visit not only a culinary journey but also an opportunity to taste history.

For those embracing Dry January, we offer an innovative Temperance Pairing menu featuring thoughtfully curated non-alcoholic beverages—a unique and delightful way to complement the dining experience.

Find out more about The OWO London at theowo.london