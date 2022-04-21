The Obamas say goodbye to Spotify as big streamers get knocked off pedestals

(Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

The Obamas are reportedly gearing up to abandon Spotify, with ambition to create more content on different platforms.

As reported by Bloomberg, the former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle are exploring new streaming partnerships after deciding not to sign a new deal with Spotify.

It is understood that the couple are in talks with Amazon’s Audible and iHeartMedia about a new deal, which could allow them to release more content on a variety of different platforms.

The company run the production company Higher Ground, which has had the relationship with the streaming giant since 2019. The company has also released films including, American Factory, as well as Becoming, a documentary following Michelle Obama on her book tour promoting her memoir.

The move away from Spotify, if confirmed, spells danger for the world’s most popular music streamer, which relies on exclusive podcast to lure customers in.

One of the most notable exclusive relationships it has is with Joe Rogan, which made headlines earlier this year for his anti-vaccine sentiment.

This discourse caused big stars like Joni Mitchell and Neil Young to pull their music from the platform, and raised question marks over Spotify’s role as a moderator of content.

The news also comes as the future of Netflix is up in the air, following a disastrous set of results accompanied by the biggest share plunge in over a decade.