The Notebook: Why pharmacies could be key to NHS reform

Want to reform the NHS? How about using the assets we’ve already got, writes Charac CEO Santosh Sahu in today’s Notebook

Pharmacy extinction

The government has committed an extra £25.7bn to the NHS, but reform will take more than fiscal change. The Pharmacy First initiative, introduced earlier this year, has great potential to ease the NHS burden, but it’s held back by more than funding gaps—it’s also hindered by lack of integration and public awareness. While community pharmacies are perfectly positioned to help relieve strain on GPs and A&E, many remain underused.

One pharmacy closes every day in the UK, yet these community assets could play a crucial role in preventative healthcare by offering expert advice on minor ailments, managing long-term conditions and even supporting wellness initiatives. With better integration, they could divert numerous cases from overstretched GP practices and emergency departments. However, too many patients still default to GPs or A&E, partly because the broader healthcare system often sidelines pharmacies, and the public underestimates their capabilities. Indeed, our most recent survey found that only 13 per cent of Brits are aware of all the services offered by pharmacies.

There are promising signs of change, however. Digital platforms like Charac are aiming to revolutionise how pharmacies interact with patients. By allowing patients to consult pharmacists online and manage repeat prescriptions digitally, pharmacies can play a more prominent role in the healthcare ecosystem. Yet, with start-up funding at a six-year low, scaling these solutions nationwide will require strong government support and sustained investment.

For the NHS to relieve some of its mounting pressures, it is essential to fully embrace the potential of pharmacies. This means more than allocating funds; it requires a proactive approach to digital transformation, increased investment in pharmacy tech solutions and awareness campaigns to educate the public on the valuable services already available to them. Without addressing these areas, the NHS will continue to bear the brunt of avoidable healthcare demands, straining resources and undermining the effectiveness of the Budget’s investment.

A blow to UK innovation

Funding for UK start-ups has dropped to a six-year low, marking a worrying trend for the nation’s entrepreneurial landscape. Once a hub of innovation and a magnet for venture capital, the UK is now struggling to attract investment, leaving fledgling businesses fighting for survival. The latest Budget missed a crucial opportunity to reignite the UK’s start-up engine. While there were nods toward innovation and productivity, it fell short of addressing the real needs of early-stage businesses. Without direct support or incentives to attract capital, many founders feel left out in the cold. For those of us trying to drive digital transformation, especially in healthcare, the lack of targeted funding means scaling solutions that could strengthen public services becomes increasingly challenging.

If the government’s vision of a “science and tech superpower” is to hold, we need tangible commitments: tax breaks for R&D-heavy startups, grants for digital innovation, and a renewed focus on making the UK a competitive, attractive hub for venture capital. Until then, Britain’s brightest may look elsewhere, taking innovation, and opportunity with them. We need a renewed focus on supporting start-ups and creating a fertile environment for investors if we are to preserve the future of British entrepreneurship.

What I am listening to…

I recently stumbled upon the podcast Tata: 1868 to 2021, and it’s a must-listen for anyone interested in building businesses with lasting impact. The late Sir Ratan Tata has long been one of my leadership heroes, and this series offers deeper insight into how Tata Sons has evolved while staying true to its ethos of supporting the communities where it operates.

One quote from Ratan Tata stands out: “None can destroy iron, but its own rust can. Likewise, none can destroy a person, but their own mindset can.” It’s a powerful reminder that success – both personal and professional – starts with how we think. If you haven’t already listened, I highly recommend this podcast to anyone looking to build businesses that not only endure but benefit society in the long run.

A day in the life

As someone who’s managed diabetes for years, I’ve spent my fair share of time with pharmacists. They’re the unsung heroes of healthcare. Team Charac recently spent a day at The Pharmacy Show in Birmingham, getting firsthand insight into their daily challenges. The tech optimism was palpable. That’s what drives my work at Charac, providing digital-first solutions, so pharmacists can focus less on paperwork and more on patients. A small step for tech, a giant leap for anyone trying to avoid a GP queue!