The Notebook: Britons still view US-UK relationship as ‘special’ – despite Trump

Where the City’s movers and shakers have their say. Today, Lee Cain, former Downing Street communications director and founder of strategic advisory firm Charlesbye, takes the notebook pen to talk UK-US relations, the toxic Tory brand and a thank you to Gareth Southgate

The ‘special relationship’

Newly elected Prime Minister Keir Starmer was keen to stress the special relationship was ‘stronger than ever’ when he made his debut on the international stage this month.

However, as the most divisive US election in modern history begins, the PM will know his relationship with the new president could play a defining role in his premiership.

A Trump presidency in particular would present Starmer plenty of diplomatic challenges with his plan for peace in Ukraine, terse relationship with China, financial demands from NATO members, close ties with Nigel Farage and a hike in tariffs all likely to be divisive issues.

He will also likely face pressure from senior Labour officials to take a strong stance against Trump – with both London Mayor Sadiq Khan and foreign secretary David Lammy among his prominent critics.

Yet despite worries over Trump – Brits still view the relationship with America as special, according to a poll from Charlesbye Strategy.

Nearly two-thirds (62 per cent) of Brits regard the UK-US relationship as a ‘special relationship’ while just 13 per cent disagree.

The UK’s relations with the US is overwhelmingly seen as the most important international relationship in protecting the UK’s global interests (72 per cent) way ahead of second place France (six per cent).

And while 59 per cent of worried Brits believed a second Trump presidency would result in a more dangerous world, on average 86 per cent of Brits wanted to build on the special relationship regardless of who was president.

And herein lies the diplomatic challenge for Starmer if, as the polls suggest, the pugnacious former Apprentice star takes back the White House.

I’ve been privy to private conversation between then President Trump and two Prime Ministers – and they were unlike any other. Brash, aggressive, occasionally misogynistic and ruthlessly American First in tone, Keir Starmer will need to display cunning, charm and strength in spades if he is to avoid being bulldozed by his American counterpart and protect British interests. It’s clear that keeping the special relationship alive may require something special from the Prime Minister.

The toxic Tory brand

Meanwhile the Conservative Party is in dire straits.

Its brand is toxic (especially in the under-50s), finances ruinous and has a parliamentary party riddled with division. The challenge for the new leader is sizeable so the campaign to elect one must be robust.

The Tories cannot afford another Liz Truss. It is vital that all challengers are placed under serious scrutiny so MPs and party members can make the most informed decision on who should lead them.

If they fail, the only person likely to benefit is Nigel Farage – a political powerhouse with his eyes firmly on the Tory crown. While Farage may prove popular with some Tory members – he would almost certainly be disastrous for a party hoping to regain power.

Thank you, Gareth

England manager is the impossible job – and so it has proved for another England manager.

Gareth Southgate stepped down after eight years and 102 matches in charge.

He took charge of a divided England team at its lowest ebb – crashing out of the 2016 European Champions to footballing minnows Iceland – and twice took them to the brink of immortality.

The lack of a major trophy has been the focus of Southgate’s professional obituary but it misses what he did achieve – single-handedly making watching England fun again.

I was in the BVB Stadium in Dortmund as Ollie Watkins scored a last minute winner in the semi-final – a moment of pure joy shared that will last a lifetime.

So thank you, Gareth. We may not have won the Euros but we will always have Dortmund.

The courage of Evan Vucci

Speaking of Donald Trump, the image of him bleeding and fist aloft shows the continual power and importance of photojournalism.

In an age where videos are ubiquitous, it is Associated Press’ Evan Vucci’s still of the association attempt that will define an era.

Amid rapid gunfire, Vucci showed remarkable courage and presence of mind to move into the position and capture the perfect image.

Vucci, a Pulitzer prize winner for his work covering the George Floyd demonstrations, told the media “I kept my head and I told the story.”

We are lucky he did.

A recommendation: A Horrible Histories holiday

The school holidays are upon us and parents everywhere are desperately seeking ways to entertain their bored children – ideally without resorting to endless screen time.

Finding an exhibition you can enjoy with a seven-year-old boy can be challenging – so it was a welcome relief to visit Legion at the British Museum. Alongside the main exhibits, families can follow Rattus, otherwise known as Claudius Terrattus, on the Horrible Histories trail – giving all the gory details of life in the Roman army that kept my tiny legionary gripped throughout.