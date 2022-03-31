The new normal? Air-purifying headphones to protect from pollution unveiled by Dyson

Jake Dyson unveils the new Dyson Zone air-purifying headphones, (Photo credit: Matt Alexander/PA wire)

With pollution in the capital remaining a hot-topic, Dyson has unveiled new air-purifying and noise-cancelling headphones.

In wake of the pandemic, most people have become used to seeing face-masks in public. But Dyson’s new innovation may take some getting used to, as it launches its first foray into wearable technology.

This comes after warnings from both London’s mayor Sadiq Khan, and the World Health Organisation, about rising levels of unclean among urban populations.

The company’s chief engineer Jake Dyson showcased the new gadget in the capital this week, saying it would deliver “pure” air and sound, solving a problem which “affects us everywhere we go”.

Earlier this month, Khan issued a high-air pollution warning, advising people to stay in-doors, while the World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that nine out of 10 people around the globe, now breath in air exceeding its guidelines.

Dyson said pollution impacts upon everyone “in our homes, at school, at work and as we travel, whether on foot, on a bike or by public or private transport.”

The product “purifies the air you breathe on the move. And unlike face masks, it delivers a plume of fresh air without touching your face.”

With the pandemic subsiding, the WHO also said pollution in cities has returned to levels beforehand, and even exceeded them levels in some cases, while estimating that more than 100m people, around a fifth of Europe’s population, are exposed to noise exposure above its recommendations.