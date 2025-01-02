The new meeting etiquette: to bot or not?

The dos and don’t of using AI in meetings while safeguarding your business’ culture and values, according to Amale Ghalbouni

Artificial Intelligence has woven itself into the very fabric of every modern business. And while AI has found a natural home in places where productivity is of the essence, meetings and workshops remain a place for AI’s role to be more clearly defined.

AI-powered assistants and notetakers promise efficiency, however their use raises tricky questions about privacy, consent, and the value of human connection, contribution and collaboration. When an AI bot joins your weekly check-in – or worse, replaces a colleague altogether – how does it reshape the dynamics of collaboration in your team?

Let’s start with the obvious: not every task in a meeting needs a human touch. AI tools like Otter.ai or Fireflies.ai are exceptional at transcribing conversations, organising action points, and even summarizing key decisions.

The recent Generative AI and the future of work report by McKinsey estimates that by 2030, 30 per cent of tasks in knowledge work could be automated. This is productivity gold. And it means that a lot of the manual work that goes into planning, transcribing and following up on meetings and workshops could finally be put aside, and we can finally focus on more valuable things in these forums: connecting on a human level, challenging each other’s perspective, and collaborating to build a way forward that enriches our teams.

But there’s a darker side to this productivity pipe dream. When AI begins to replace the conversations we’re having, rather than augment them, we run the risk of eroding the trust and creativity that make meetings and workshops worth having in the first place.

The ethical dilemma of AI bots in meetings

The recent trend of sending AI bots as “proxies” — where a bot attends in place of a person — takes the conversation to a whole new level. Imagine briefing your team, only to discover someone wasn’t really “there”, just their digital doppelgänger. While this might work for transactional updates, what does it say about respect for others’ time and contributions?

According to Professor Sherry Turkle, author of Reclaiming Conversation, the problem with such practices isn’t just a lack of human presence but the loss of “relational intelligence” — the nuance, empathy and spontaneity that define human collaboration. Meetings, after all, are more than just data exchanges. They’re spaces where human connection is forged and ideas are developed, interrogated and improved through the magic of collaboration.

Sending a bot instead of showing up risks signaling disengagement and undermining trust – an especially risky move in the era where trust in the workplace has already taken a hit post pandemic. And who knows what happens to the data (and email addresses) bots collect along the way? Only the tiniest minority of folks who read T&Cs would be able to shed light on that part…

Striking the right balance between productivity and connection

Used thoughtfully, AI can supercharge meetings without compromising their human essence. AI notetakers can ensure no one is left scrambling to remember key points, and they can help you be fully present in the conversation (rather than frantically writing things down and missing out on a verbal or non verbal cue).

Sentiment analysis tools can even identify whether a discussion feels lopsided or tense, helping facilitators intervene more effectively. But there’s a fine line between support and surveillance. Everyone in a meeting deserves transparency about what AI tools are in the room and how their data is used.

Here’s a simple rule: if it wouldn’t feel right to record or observe a conversation without explicit consent, it’s probably not ethical for AI to do so either. Trust grows in environments where technology enhances — not intrudes on — collaboration.

The new bot etiquette

So, how can businesses adopt AI in meetings while safeguarding their culture and values?

Do: Seek consent before introducing AI tools into meetings. Let attendees know what’s being recorded or transcribed, and what will be done with the data once it’s recorded.

Do: Use AI to reduce busywork, like summarising discussions or scheduling follow-ups. This frees people to focus on meaningful contributions and on being fully present and engaged in the discussion.

Do: Out unwanted bots. if you join (or host) a meeting and someone brings along a bot without permission or explanation, don’t hesitate to ask for it to be removed if it feels intrusive.

Don’t: Replace yourself (or others) with a bot. AI may save time but it can also damage relationships. Be present. Be respectful of others and their time. Can’t make a meeting? Ask to reschedule rather than send your bot in your place.

Don’t: Over-rely on an AI bot: it might take notes of what’s said, but it won’t always take note of how it’s said – the non verbal cues, the slight hesitation, the shuffle in the seat… Those invaluable insights are (for now) for us humans to pick up on.

Don’t: Ignore cultural norms. In some contexts, the presence of AI may be seen as invasive or disrespectful — tread carefully. And if in doubt, always ask explicitly for consent.

Looking ahead

AI in meetings is inevitable, but its role is ours to define. Businesses that genuinely invest in building a culture of trust and collaboration, and who intentionally use technology to simplify and augment their team’s work will win. AI should be seen as a co-pilot, not a captain—a tool to amplify human brilliance, not replace it.

So the next time you’re tempted to delegate a meeting to an AI bot, ask yourself: Is it efficiency I’m after, or is there another (deeper) reason why I’m making this choice?

After all, innovation happens not when we automate every task, but when we connect meaningfully — and AI should help us do just that.

Amale Ghalbouni is a strategist and future of work expert. She runs The Brick Coach, a boutique change consultancy, where she helps organisations build resilient, high performing teams