The Ned set to open new rooftop outpost in Washington D.C.

Soho House is set to open its fourth iteration of The Ned, the City favourite, this time in Washington D.C., according to reports.

The Wall Street listed clubs operator has teamed up with the ‘junk bond king’ Michael Milken to split the near £1bn cost of a larger development which will see The Ned occupy the top three floors of a prestigious Pennsylvania Avenue address, sources told the Financial Times.

Though operated by Soho House, The Ned is owned by US investment Yucaipa.

Soho House shares have slid around half since listing on Wall Street in the summer of 2021.

The outfit also announced earlier this week it would be opening an outpost in Glasgow.

The Ned in the City of London has become a regular haunt for long lunches and after work banks.

Housed in an old bank building opposite the Bank of England, it comprises a series of restaurants, a rooftop pool and a five-star hotel.

Members also have access to private facilities including an underground speakeasy bar and a gym.

There are also Neds in Doha and New York.