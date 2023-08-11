Soho House: Waiting list for celebrity haunt at ‘all-time high’ with 95,000 in line

Soho House

The wait list to secure a place at private members club Soho House has risen to “all-time high” with approximately 95,000 deep-pocketed individuals eager to secure a place at the spot globally.

Soho House & Co Inc. the business behind the luxury hub, revealed its growing demand as part of its second quarter results – with revenues rising 18.5 per cent year-over-year to $288.9m (£227m).

The haunt, which counts English royals Harry and Meghan as members, also said that adjusted EBITDA rose $31.8m (£25m) up from $16.4m (£12m).

Soho House members grew to 176,305 from 168,685 in first quarter 2023, and 23.9 per cent year on year.

A membership at one of its club can cost upwards of £1,000 a year.

The leisure and networking club, which originated in London, also said it plans to open a range of new Soho Houses this year, across Mexico City, Portland, and Sao Paulo.

More locally in the UK, it said its latest Manchester spot will not open till 2024.

The club had originally been rumoured to open in late 2022.

“We delivered another strong quarter of results with good membership growth and the highest quarter on quarter increase in our waitlist since Q1 2022, demonstrating the continued appeal of our membership,” Andrew Carnie, chief of Soho House & Co, said.

“Total revenues grew by 19 per cent year-on-year, underpinned by growth in recurring membership revenues, and Adjusted EBITDA more than doubled, supported by 11 per cent margins.”