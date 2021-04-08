Soho House takes first steps towards New York listing

Soho House has taken the first step towards a New York stock market listing that would see the business valued at more than $3bn.

The private members club has submitted a confidential filing for an initial public offering (IPO) in New York, Sky News first reported.

The filing is the first formal step towards a stock market float on the New York Stock Exchange.

Soho House, which owns 27 clubs around the world, first considered a Wall Street listing in 2018, and earlier this year rumours began circulating that JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley had been hired to file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

The last year has been testing for the business. The group was forced to cut 1,000 jobs from its 8,000-strong workforce as well as ask landlords for rent holidays after lockdown restrictions forced the club to close its doors.

However, it has remained resilient, with fewer than 10 per cent of its members cancelling their subscriptions.

Soho House has been contacted for comment.