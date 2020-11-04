The Tories that voted for Christmas

England will enter its second national lockdown at midnight tonight, after MPs overwhelmingly voted in favour of new restrictions.

The government won the vote by 516 to 38, with a majority of 478 meaning the fresh measures will come into effect at the twelfth stroke of the clock.

In a three-hour debate in the House of Commons, Prime Minister Boris Johnson told MPs the second lockdown was needed to “contain the surge” in Covid cases, after the UK recorded a further 497 deaths in the past 24 hours.

But the Prime Minister’s move faced a substantial rebellion, with a slew of Tory MPs arguing that a nationwide lockdown would cripple businesses and infringe on personal liberties.

Sir Graham Brady, chair of the influential 1922 committee of Conservative backbenchers, told MPs he would vote against the lockdown “with greater conviction” than any other vote cast in his 23 years in the Commons.

“The thing that troubles me the most is that the government is reaching too far into the private and family lives of our constituents,” he said.

Former Conservative leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith echo Brady’s comments, telling MPs the lockdown was “not necessary now”.

Here is the full list of MPs — all Conservative — who voted against the lockdown:

Steve Baker Philip Hollobone Adam Afriyie Peter Bone Graham Brady Steve Brine Christopher Chope Philip Davies Jonathan Djanogly Jackie Doyle-Price Richard Drax Iain Duncan Smith Marcus Fysh Chris Green James Grundy Mark Harper Gordon Henderson David Jones Tim Loughton Craig Mackinlay Stephen McPartland Esther McVey Huw Merriman Anne Marie Morris Mike Penning John Redwood Andrew Rosindell Henry Smith Desmond Swayne Robert Syms Derek Thomas Charles Walker Craig Whittaker William Wragg Paul Girvan Carla Lockhart Ian Paisley Jr Sammy Wilson Julian Lewis

Theresa May, Johnson’s predecessor as Prime Minister, led the group of cross-party MPs who abstained from the vote.

May told the House of Commons: “The evidence is, from Liverpool, that cases are falling.”

Here is the full list of MPs who abstained from voting on the national lockdown: