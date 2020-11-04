The Tories that voted for Christmas

England will enter its second national lockdown at midnight tonight, after MPs overwhelmingly voted in favour of new restrictions.
The government won the vote by 516 to 38, with a majority of 478 meaning the fresh measures will come into effect at the twelfth stroke of the clock.
Read more: Breaking: MPs vote lockdown into law from midnight tonight
In a three-hour debate in the House of Commons, Prime Minister Boris Johnson told MPs the second lockdown was needed to “contain the surge” in Covid cases, after the UK recorded a further 497 deaths in the past 24 hours.
But the Prime Minister’s move faced a substantial rebellion, with a slew of Tory MPs arguing that a nationwide lockdown would cripple businesses and infringe on personal liberties.
Sir Graham Brady, chair of the influential 1922 committee of Conservative backbenchers, told MPs he would vote against the lockdown “with greater conviction” than any other vote cast in his 23 years in the Commons.
“The thing that troubles me the most is that the government is reaching too far into the private and family lives of our constituents,” he said.
Former Conservative leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith echo Brady’s comments, telling MPs the lockdown was “not necessary now”.
Here is the full list of MPs — all Conservative — who voted against the lockdown:
- Steve Baker
- Philip Hollobone
- Adam Afriyie
- Peter Bone
- Graham Brady
- Steve Brine
- Christopher Chope
- Philip Davies
- Jonathan Djanogly
- Jackie Doyle-Price
- Richard Drax
- Iain Duncan Smith
- Marcus Fysh
- Chris Green
- James Grundy
- Mark Harper
- Gordon Henderson
- David Jones
- Tim Loughton
- Craig Mackinlay
- Stephen McPartland
- Esther McVey
- Huw Merriman
- Anne Marie Morris
- Mike Penning
- John Redwood
- Andrew Rosindell
- Henry Smith
- Desmond Swayne
- Robert Syms
- Derek Thomas
- Charles Walker
- Craig Whittaker
- William Wragg
- Paul Girvan
- Carla Lockhart
- Ian Paisley Jr
- Sammy Wilson
- Julian Lewis
Theresa May, Johnson’s predecessor as Prime Minister, led the group of cross-party MPs who abstained from the vote.
May told the House of Commons: “The evidence is, from Liverpool, that cases are falling.”
Here is the full list of MPs who abstained from voting on the national lockdown:
- Andrew Bowie (Conservative)
- Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown (Conservative)
- James Daly (Conservative)
- David Duguid (Conservative)
- Mike Freer (Conservative)
- Richard Fuller (Conservative)
- Chris Grayling (Conservative)
- James Heappey (Conservative)
- Tom Hunt (Conservative)
- Alister Jack (Conservative)
- John Lamont (Conservative)
- Theresa May (Conservative)
- David Mundell (Conservative)
- Robert Neill (Conservative)
- Rebecca Pow (Conservative)
- Jeremy Quin (Conservative)
- Douglas Ross
- Bob Seely (Conservative)
- Will Wiggin
- Gregory Campbell (DUP)
- Jeffrey Donaldson (DUP)
- Gavin Robinson (DUP)
- Jim Shannon (DUP)
- Paul Blomfield (Labour)
- Dan Jarvis (Labour)
- Kevan Jones (Labour)
- Justin Madders (Labour)
- Shabana Mahmood (Labour)
- Anna McMorrin (Labour)
- John Spellar (Labour)
- Graham Stringer (Labour)
- Derek Twigg (Labour)
- Ben Lake (Plaid Cymru)
- Liz Saville Roberts (Plaid Cymru)
- Hywel Williams (Plaid Cymru)
- Hannah Bardell (SNP)
- Mhairi Black (SNP)
- Ian Blackford (SNP)
- Kirsty Blackman (SNP)
- Steven Bonnar (SNP)
- Deidre Brock (SNP)
- Alan Brown (SNP)
- Amy Callahan (SNP)
- Lisa Cameron (SNP)
- Douglas Chapman (SNP)
- Joanna Cherry (SNP)
- Ronnie Cowan (SNP)
- Angela Crawley (SNP)
- Martin Day (SNP)
- Martin Docherty-Hughes (SNP)
- Dave Doogan (SNP)
- Allan Dorans (SNP)
- Marion Fellows (SNP)
- Stephen Flynn (SNP)
- Patricia Gibson (SNP)
- Patrick Grady (SNP)
- Peter Grant (SNP)
- Neil Gray (SNP)
- Neale Hanvey (SNP)
- Drew Hendry (SNP)
- Stewart Hosie (SNP)
- Chris Law (SNP)
- David Linden (SNP)
- Kenny MacAskill (SNP)
- Angus Brendan MacNeil (SNP)
- Stewart Malcolm McDonald (SNP)
- Stuart McDonald (SNP)
- Anne McLaughlin (SNP)
- John McNally (SNP)
- Carol Monaghan (SNP)
- Gavin Newlands (SNP)
- John Nicolson (SNP)
- Brendan O’Hara (SNP)
- Kirsten Oswald (SNP)
- Tommy Sheppard (SNP)
- Alyn Smith (SNP)
- Chris Stephens (SNP)
- Alison Thewliss (SNP)
- Owen Thompson (SNP)
- Richard Thomson (SNP)
- Philippa Whitford (SNP)
- Pete Wishart (SNP)
- Órfhlaith Begley (Sinn Féin)
- Mickey Brady (Sinn Féin)
- John Finucane (Sinn Féin)
- Michelle Gildernew (Sinn Féin)
- Chris Hazzard (Sinn Féin)
- Paul Maskey (Sinn Féin)
- Francie Molloy (Sinn Féin)
- Nigel Evans (Deputy Speaker)
- Eleanor Laing (Deputy Speaker)
- Rosie Winterton (Deputy Speaker)
- Jonathan Edwards (Independent)
- Margaret Ferrier (Independent)