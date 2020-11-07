The moment Kamala Harris and Joe Biden first spoke about their US election win

Vice-president elect Kamala Harris was out for a walk with her husband when news came through that Joe Biden had been projected to win the US Presidential election.

Video of the subsequent celebratory call between Kamala Harris, the first female vice-president elect, and her victorious running mate and new boss Joe Biden was shared on her Twitter account.

“We did it Joe. We did it. You’re the next President of the United States,” Harris told President-elect Biden on the call.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump was on the golf course playing a round when CNN, Fox and Associated Press called the election for his Democratic rival.

US president-elect Biden is expected to address the nation after midnight from his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, according to a campaign aide.

Kamala Harris, a current Senator from California, will become the first woman, first Black American and first Asian American to win the second highest US office.

Harris, 56, is widely seen as an obvious candidate for the Democratic Party nomination in 2024 should Biden, who will be 78 at their inauguration on 20 January, decide not to seek a second term.

She hasn’t weighed in publicly on such speculation.