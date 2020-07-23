The "margarita moped" could be coming to your door - but you need to be quick

This Friday marks National Tequila Day – and to celebrate, mixer brand Two Keys has teamed up with Patron to bring the bar to your door.

The “Margarita Moped” will turn up at ten winners’ homes – complete with Liam Cotter, bar manager at Hawksmoor, who will whip up a perfectly poured Two Keys margarita and a Two Keys paloma for you and a pal.

You’ll also be left with a bundle of premium Two Keys mixers – from pink grapefruit to lemon – to show off your new-found cocktail skills. Two Keys source their ingredients from all over the world to liven up your bar shelf.

But you need to be quick: to be in with a chance of a National Tequila Day to remember, you must enter the competition on the @twokeysdrinks Instagram page and tag the friends you’d like to have a drink with.

You need to get on it by midnight tonight – what have you got to lose?