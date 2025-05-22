The Last Leg star Josh Widdicombe enjoys £1m boost after Strictly Come Dancing turn

Josh Widdicombe appears on The Last Leg alongside Adam Hills and Alex Brooker. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for The National Lottery)

Comedian Josh Widdicombe has enjoyed a boost of almost £1m over the last year after performing on Strictly Come Dancing, it has been revealed.

The presenter and actor, who is best known for his appearances on The Last Leg, saw the assets of his company rise to £5.1m in the year to 31 March, 2025.

Troublems Ltd, which counts Josh Widdicombe and his wife Rose Hanson as directors, had previously posted assets of £4.2m for the prior 12 months.

The business has enjoyed a fruitful few years, with its assets totalling £2.9m in March 2023 and £1.8m in March 2022.

Josh Widdicombe has also appeared on BBC Radio 5Live’s Fighting Talk, Insert Name Here, Mock the Week and his BBC Three sitcom Josh.

The comedian currently hosts two podcasts: Parenting Hell with Rob Beckett and Hypothetical – with James Acaster.

Josh Widdicombe becomes a Strictly star

During his company’s financial year, Josh Widdicombe appeared in the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special, dancing a charleston with professional Karen Hauer to the song Let It Snow while dressed as a penguin.

Read more What Gary Lineker’s early BBC departure means for his podcast empire

In February, City AM reported that the production company which makes The Last Leg is looking to partner with streaming giants amid the declining linear TV industry.

Open Mike Productions, which was co-founded by comedian Jack Dee and Addison Cresswell, also makes the likes of Live at the Apollo.

Previous shows have included Alan Carr Chatty Man and Friday Night with Jonathan Ross.

Earlier this year The Last leg maker said its production turnover had fallen in the year to January 2024 by £2m to £7.9m “due to a reduced number of productions which is due to the reduced number of entertainment commissions across the industry”.

However, it added that it had “continued to perform to expectations and the directors are pleased with the level of profits for the financial year”.

In response to its falling revenue, Open Mike Productions said it is now “actively looking” for new opportunities with streamers such as YouTube.