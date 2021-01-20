The inauguration of President Joe Biden in pictures

President Joe Biden has been sworn in as the 46th President of the United States of America.
After a divisive US election, the outcome of which was contested in dozens of courts by loser and now former President Donald Trump, Biden has taken the oath of office.
Vice President Kamala Harris was sworn in beforehand.
The US national anthem, musical set pieces and religious speeches punctuated the ceremony.
Kamala Harris is the first female, first Black American and first South Asian to be the Vice President of the United States.
Read more: Inauguration day: Joe Biden says his ‘whole soul’ is in the task of unifying US
Inauguration crowds were small because of the Covid-19 pandemic that has ravaged the country.
The celebrations will continue tonight, with a two-hour special broadcast across six television networks and social media.