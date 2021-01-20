The inauguration of President Joe Biden in pictures

President Joe Biden has been sworn in as the 46th President of the United States of America.

After a divisive US election, the outcome of which was contested in dozens of courts by loser and now former President Donald Trump, Biden has taken the oath of office.

Vice President Kamala Harris was sworn in beforehand.

The US national anthem, musical set pieces and religious speeches punctuated the ceremony.

Lady Gaga sings the National Anthem (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Kamala Harris is sworn in as U.S. Vice President as her husband Doug Emhoff and President Elect Joe Biden look on at the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Kamala Harris is the first female, first Black American and first South Asian to be the Vice President of the United States.

Vice President Mike Pence and Karen Pence arrives at the inauguration. His former boss, President Donald Trump did not attend.(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Read more: Inauguration day: Joe Biden says his ‘whole soul’ is in the task of unifying US

Former U.S. President George W. Bush, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi,, former U.S. President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama arrive at the inauguration (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Supporters holds flags as they listen to U.S. President Joe Biden’s inauguration speech on a smartphone on in Washington, DC. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

Joe Biden is sworn in as U.S. President by U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John G. Roberts (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Inauguration crowds were small because of the Covid-19 pandemic that has ravaged the country.

The celebrations will continue tonight, with a two-hour special broadcast across six television networks and social media.