The Gym Group shares slide as largest investor reveals sell-off

The Gym Group was founded in 2007.

The largest single shareholder in The Gym Group has revealed plans to significantly slash its stake.

Blantyre Capital is looking to offload around five per cent of its shares in the London-listed company to other institutional investors.

The investor currently has a stake of just under 12 per cent in The Gym Group and is aiming to offload the shares through a secondary block trade.

If the move goes ahead, Blantyre Capital will fall below Goldman Sachs and Liontrust Asset Management to become The Gym Group’s third largest shareholder.

Other major shareholders in the business include RBC Global Asset Management and Fidelity International.

Shares in The Gym Group fell by six per cent following the news of the sell-off being made public.

Subscribe to Boardroom Uncovered from City AM here

The move comes after The Gym Group reported a revenue of £121m for the six months to 30 June, 2025, a rise of eight per cent.

Read more Mike Ashley tightens grip on Hugo Boss amid dividend demand

The average number of members also increased in the period by four per cent to 953,000 while the average revenue per member grew by the same percentage to £21.16.

At the time, chief executive Will Orr said: “We have delivered continuing momentum in the first half of the year, with further good growth in membership and yield.

“We are seeing excellent performance in our new sites, supported by a more tailored marketing approach and the evolution of our site proposition.

“We remain confident in the full year outlook and look forward to updating the market more fully in September.”

The Gym Group was founded in 2007 by John Treharne and floated on the London Stock Exchange in 2015.

The company is expected to announce its half-year results in September.

The Gym Group has previously stated that it is on track to open between 14-16 locations in 2025.