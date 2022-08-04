The Gym Group sees memberships leap as boss lauds ‘once in a generation’ growth opportunity

The Gym Group has said membership has swelled 10 per cent in the past six months, as it eyes the autumn opportunity to sign up returning university students.

The gym operator, which runs 215 sites, shared that revenue had leapt to £84.2m and group adjusted EBITDA to £33.5m.

The London-listed company hopes to have 300 gyms by the end of 2025 and opened 11 gyms since December last year, with 28 anticipated by the end of the year.

“We are pleased with our financial and operational performance during the first half of 2022, demonstrating the resilience of our business,” Richard Darwin, CEO of The Gym Group, said.

“People across the country rely on our gyms for their physical and mental health, and demand for our affordable, high quality fitness experience is recovering well,” he added.

The CEO pointed to a new technology platform and an upcoming brand relaunch later this month and said the brand would “take advantage of this once in a generation opportunity for growth.”