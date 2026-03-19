Zack hits back – but I stand by what I said: The Green Party is dangerous

Zack Polanski, Pic: PA

After yesterday’s column on Zack Polanski (“I wouldn’t vote for his party in a million years“) the Green Party leader hit back, suggesting a lack of compassion on my part. Being firmly of a free-market persuasion I’m used to having my motives questioned, but I stand by my view that Polanski’s economic policies (wealth taxes, nationalisations, attempting to throw off the chains of the bond market…) would be ruinous.

I also stand by the observation that his rehashed Corbynomics is understandably popular among certain voters and that they should, therefore, be taken seriously.

Polanski’s social media feed has become something of a battle ground in this argument, something I take a look at in the video below. And if he fancies it, I’d gladly continue the debate in the City AM studio.