‘The deal was done before the starters arrived’: Fundment CEO on the art of the business lunch

Fundment founder Ola Abdul secured £45m earlier this year. He tells us how he built a successful fintech company, including the art of the business lunch, in this week’s Square Mile and Me

CV

Name: Ola Abdul

Ola Abdul Job title: Founder & CEO, Fundment

Founder & CEO, Fundment Previous roles: Investment management, fintech founder

Investment management, fintech founder Lives: London

London Talents: Spotting the next big thing and simplifying complexities

Spotting the next big thing and simplifying complexities Motto: Adapt, evolve, stay curious

Adapt, evolve, stay curious Biggest perk of the job? Seeing real impact – technology transforming financial advice

Seeing real impact – technology transforming financial advice Coffee order: Black Americano

Black Americano Cocktail order: Old Fashioned. Classic, balanced, and never goes out of style.Favourite book: Shoe Dog by Phil Knight – a fascinating memoir about resilience, risk-taking and the journey of building Nike from nothing.

What was your first job?

At 16, my first job was cold-calling for a double-glazing window company, generating leads for the experienced salesmen to close. It was a crash course in resilience – learning how to handle rejection and keep people on the line long enough to make my pitch. Later, I took another cold-calling role for bookmakers, which sharpened my ability to read people over the phone and make a sale.

What was your first role in the City?

After university, where I studied economics, my first proper role was in investment management. I spent my early days learning the ropes – drowning in spreadsheets, understanding global markets and trying to make sense of money management. It was intense and the perfect training ground for what came next.

When did you know you wanted to build a career in fintech?

The moment I realised that technology could level the playing field in financial services. The industry had relied on outdated processes and unreliable technology for too long, creating unnecessary complexity and a suboptimal experience.

With Fundment, the mission has always been to make wealth management smarter, more accessible and more human. Advisers and investors shouldn’t have to navigate clunky systems or outdated platforms – technology should empower them, not slow them down. Being part of that shift and helping drive real change is what makes this journey so rewarding.

What’s one thing you love about the City of London?

The energy. I’ve always loved its unique blend of history and high finance. One moment, you’re walking past a 17th-century church; the next, you’re stepping into a glass tower. It’s where tradition and ambition collide in a way you don’t find anywhere else.

And one thing you would change?

The City is well connected, but navigating within it isn’t always easy. More pedestrian-friendly areas and smarter transport options would make a real difference.

What’s been your most memorable business lunch?

A lunch where our collaboration was essentially agreed before the starters arrived. The conversation flowed so well that, by the time we got to the main course, we were already discussing next steps rather than negotiations. It’s always a good sign when the food takes a backseat to the ideas – it means something bigger is happening at the table. Either that, or I have an uncanny ability to pick restaurants where nobody remembers what they ate.

And any business faux pas?

I once scheduled two important meetings at the same time and only realised when both calls rang in simultaneously. For a moment, I just stared at my screen, weighing my options. In the end, I picked one, joined the other late, and perfected the art of the strategic apology.

What’s been your proudest moment?

Seeing the impact of our work in fintech – helping advisers and clients benefit from technology that genuinely makes their lives easier. The moment you hear someone say ‘This changed the way I do business’, you know you’re doing something right.

And who do you look up to?

I admire people who build things that outlast them. Jeff Bezos for his relentless focus on customers, Steve Jobs for redefining innovation, Muhammad Ali for unshakable self-belief and Winston Churchill for resilience and perseverance.

But beyond the big names, I have the deepest respect for the unsung entrepreneurs – the ones who turn an idea into something real against the odds, without fanfare but with sheer determination.

What’s the best business advice you’ve ever been given?

Never get too comfortable. The moment you think you’ve ‘made it’ is the moment you stop growing.

And the worst?

“Just follow your passion.” Passion is great but, without discipline, strategy and a willingness to adapt, it won’t take you very far.

Are you optimistic for the year ahead?

Cautiously so. The industry is evolving, challenges remain, but there’s incredible innovation happening. The key is staying adaptable – those who do will thrive.

We’re going for lunch, and you’re picking – where are we going?

Somewhere lively with great food but no pretentiousness – probably a classic steakhouse or a hidden gem with a buzzing atmosphere.

And if we’re grabbing a drink after work?

A speakeasy-style bar with good whisky – low lighting, well-crafted cocktails, and an Old Fashioned that actually does the name justice.

Where’s home during the week?

London.

And where might we find you at the weekend?

If I’m not at the Emirates watching Arsenal, I’m probably travelling, finding a new restaurant to try or taking my classic car out for a drive.

You’ve got a well-deserved two weeks off. Where are you going and who with?

Somewhere warm, with the right mix of adventure and relaxation – either unwinding in the Caribbean or a road trip through the American West. Good company is key, so I’d go with close friends or family.