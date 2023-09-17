‘The Czech Sphinx’ sets sights on the Telegraph

Czech billionaire Daniel Křetínský has entered the race to acquire the Telegraph Media Group, set to kick off shortly. (Getty Images)

Czech billionaire Daniel Křetínský has thrown his hat into the ring in a high-profile auction for the UK’s Telegraph Media Group, set to begin very soon.

Křetínský, known for his energy ventures and European dealmaking, has recently joined the auction by signing a non-disclosure agreement, according to the Financial Times.

The parent company of The Daily Telegraph, Sunday Telegraph, and The Spectator magazine is estimated to fetch between £400m and £700m.

This move follows Lloyds Banking Group’s takeover from the Barclay family in June, driven by efforts to recover over £1bn in unpaid debt.

Křetínský, previously hesitant about “trophy” media assets with inflated price tags, may not aim for full control but could secure a minority stake.

But the lawyer-cum-investor who also has stakes in Royal Mail, J Sainsbury, and West Ham United FC in the UK, is not the only foreign bidder eyeing the paper.

Other contenders include Axel Springer, the German media giant who has attempted to buy the Telegraph titles before, and News Corporation, led by US media mogul Rupert Murdoch.

Additionally, UK groups are exploring international alliances; the Daily Mail is reportedly discussing a bid with Qatari investors, potentially exceeding £500m.

Why do they want the Telegraph?

Buyers are keen to acquire the Telegraph Group due to its influential position in British media and politics.

The Telegraph serves as something of an in-house newspaper for the Conservative Party, holding substantial sway over its activists and MPs. Owning the titles could grant significant political influence.

The group boasts a loyal readership, and its titles, including The Daily Telegraph and The Sunday Telegraph, hold considerable brand value, meaning these assets provide access to a wide audience.

Media companies from across Europe could see value in expanding their presence in the UK market. This includes publishers like France’s Vivendi, or even newer digital-focused firms.

A shift towards digital subscriptions and the successful implementation of a paywall make the Telegraph group an appealing investment, particularly if buyers see potential for further monetisation in the digital sphere.

This said, regulators will not have their eyes closed and competition obstacles could thwart a positive outcome of any potential acquisition – especially for bidders who already have their fingers in lots of UK media pies.

A Czech proprietor of a major newspaper would bring to mind a previous UK newspaper mogul – the controversial Robert Maxwell.