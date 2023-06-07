Telegraph set for £600m sale as Lloyds Bank falls out with the Barclay brothers

The Barclay brothers bought the Telegraph in 2004

Lloyds Banking Group is teeing up a £600m auction of the Telegraph Newspapers and Spectator magazine amid an ongoing row with its owners.

According to Sky News’ Mark Kleinman, Lloyds is being advised by Lazard on its options for the well-known media titles and the sell-off could begin as early as Wednesday.

Unless a last minute-deal is struck up with the current owners, the action could see the removal of directors appointed by the Barclay family, including chairman Aidan Barclay, insider sources told Sky.

The Times had first reported on Tuesday that Lloyds was intending on placing the owner of both the Telegraph and the Spectator, a company called Press Acquisitions, into receivership after talks with the Barclay family broke down.

The talks had involved a longstanding debt owed by the parent company, which is in turn owned by the Barclay family – headed up by Aiden and Howard Barclay.

The debt has been reported to amount to a figure in the hundreds of millions, although the exact figure is unclear, and dates back to loans made by the Bank of Scotland during the 2008 financial crash, which were taken on by Lloyds after it took over the bank.

According to the FT, AlixPartners has been appointed as the receivers of Press Acquisitions should Lloyds go forward with the action.

The billionaire-Barclay family first acquired the newspapers in 2004 in a £665m deal, taking over from the Canadian-british publisher and businessman Conrad Black.

The Barclays currently own the online retailer Very Group and the delivery group Yodel.

A spokesperson for the Barclay family said:“The loans in question are related to the family’s overarching ownership structure of its Media Assets. They do not, in any way, affect the operations or financial stability of Telegraph Media Group.”

“The businesses within our portfolio continue to trade strongly, are run by independent management teams, are well capitalised with minimal debt and strong liquidity. They have no liability for any holding company liabilities, continue to operate as normal and are unaffected by issues in the holding company structure above them. “

“Telegraph Media Group has been performing extremely well and now has over 750,000 subscribers. The company recorded a 25 per cent increase in Operating Profit during 2021, has recently successfully acquired Chelsea Magazine company, and is progressing strongly towards meeting its targets. Speculation about the business entering administration is unfounded and irresponsible.”

The Telegraph Media Group were contacted for comment.