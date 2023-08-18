JD Wetherspoon chair Tim Martin hits out at Daily Mail article on panini and pint prices

JD Wetherspoon chairman Tim Martin has hit out at erroneous reporting in the Daily Mail, which claimed prices of the beloved chain’s pints and food had been hiked more than they had.

“Wetherspoon has identified a number of errors in recent Daily Mail articles. It is important for the press to maintain a reputation of providing accurate information for the public,” said Martin on Friday morning.

The most recent article in question was headlined “Wetherspoons delivers a major blow to punters wanting a cheap bite to eat as it hikes food prices by 13% – how much has YOUR favourite meal gone up by?”

However, it wrongfully alleged that, “pint prices at the chain’s airport and certain city pubs were revealed to have rocketed to an eye watering £7”.

The budget boozer said it is “misleading and inaccurate” to state that Wetherspoon “pint prices” are now £7 in city pubs when.

In reality, only one draught pint – Leffe Blonde – now costs over £7 and this is only at The Moon under Water pub in Leicester Square.

“The price of a Ham and Cheddar Cheese Panini was stated correctly as £5.53 but failed to notify readers that this price also included a free soft drink,” the statement issued to the RNS this morning added.

It comes after the Daily Mail corrected a number of mistakes in a previous article this month which discussed the closure of several pubs across the country.

In July, Wetherspoon hit back at critics over its decision to sell off a flurry of pubs, telling investors it is a “misinterpretation” to claim it was a purely “money-raising” move.

City A.M. approached the Daily Mail for comment.

