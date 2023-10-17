More pain for punters: Wetherspoons meal could hit £30 by 2050

Tim Martin: Wetherspoons boss on Brexit, retirement and why Gen Z are ‘closet drinkers’

A budget meal in JD Wetherspoon could become the latest casualty of the UK’s unruly inflation, as new data shows that a bargain dinner in the no-frills boozer could cost upwards of £30 by 2050.

The British institution is notorious for offering punters beer and a burger for as little as £6 at some of its joints across the UK.

But that could now come under threat as research from Saxo shows how much the chain’s meals will cost in 2050 based on the average inflation rate of 2.45 per cent over the past 27 years.

In 30 years time, the price of a cheeseburger in London may cost £19.00 and its cult classic all day brunch could cost nearly £28.

The price of its tapas inspired three small plates, which currently sets diners back £18 could rise to a whopping £45.

It comes as the budget pub chain revealed in its annual report that food sales increased by 17.7 per cent, as more and more Brits turn to the brand to seek out a value meal.

Tim Martin, founder and boss of the budget boozer, previously told City A.M. that food sales now accounted for half of all sales across its near 900 pubs across the UK.

Martin said: “Pubs are now 50 per cent food. Thirty years ago, it was five per cent. Probably half the bar business comes from people that have a drink with their meal.”