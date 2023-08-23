Holidaymakers rejoice as JD Wetherspoon opens SECOND pub at Heathrow airport

In some great news for London jetsetters who enjoy a frosty glass of lager before taking off, JD Wetherspoon has announced it is opening its second pub at Heathrow airport.

The budget boozer will open ‘The Star Light’ in Terminal 4 of the busy Hounslow travel hub in the place of former site of Carluccio’s at the start of October.

Wetherspoon is forking out £500,000 on developing the new unit and hopes to create up to 60 full and part-time jobs.

Having a quick pint or two while lounging in the departure gates has slowly become a pre-holiday tradition for many Brits with many ditching daily norms and sipping on a stiff drink from as early as 5am.

Drinking is permitted in airports outside of regulated hours as the sale and supply of alcohol in international airports in the UK has been exempt from licensing laws since 1956.

Wetherspoon has eight pubs in airports across the UK including a spot at Standsted airport.

“We are looking forward to opening The Star Light,” John Hutson, Wetherspoon chief executive, said.

“We have operated units at Heathrow Airport since 1991 and are proud of our association with one of the world’s largest airports.”