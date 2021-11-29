JD Wetherspoon and Budweiser ink 20-year partnership as brewer chain’s largest beer supplier

Pub operator JD Wetherspoon has announced a 20-year deal with brewer Budweiser, which will become the chain’s largest beer supplier.

JD Wetherspoon (JDW) will be ditching its 41-year association with brewer Heineken in favour of products from Budweiser Brewing Group.

Beers including Budweiser, Stella Artois, Corona and Bud Light will be on offer at JDW venues, alongside drinks such as Bathtub Gin, Bud Light Seltzer and Mike’s Hard Seltzer.

The new drinks will be available from 15 December.

It comes as demand for Budweiser’s premium beers is growing, according to Budweiser’s president Paula Lindenberg.

“This provides us with a fantastic opportunity to invest at scale in the UK’s vibrant hospitality sector and meet the strong demand nationwide for our beers,” she added.

Tim Martin, chairman, JD Wetherspoon, added: “We are also pleased to have agreed long-term supply deals with BrewDog, Westons Cider, Carlsberg and Molson Coors.

“Wetherspoon will continue to sell a wide range of traditional ales and craft beers from regional and micro brewers at competitive prices.”