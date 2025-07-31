‘The correct decision’: Reaction as West Ham’s Lucas Paqueta cleared

West Ham star Luicas Pqueta faced a lifetime ban if found guilty of spot-fixing but has been cleared

West Ham United star Lucas Paqueta has been cleared of spot-fixing after an independent panel found charges of deliberately incurring yellow cards to be not proven, the Football Association has confirmed.

It comes two years after the FA announced an investigation into the Brazil international midfielder, a development blamed for derailing Paqueta’s likely £85m transfer to Manchester City in August 2023.

Paqueta, 27, faced a possible life ban from football if found guilty. He has, however, been found guilty of the lesser charge of failing to cooperate fully with the investigation. A sanction is still to be determined for that offence.

“An independent Regulatory Commission has found the misconduct charges against West Ham United’s Lucas Paqueta for alleged breaches of FA Rule E5 to be not proven,” the FA said.

“Lucas Paqueta was charged with four alleged breaches of FA Rule E5.1 in relation to his conduct during the club’s Premier League fixtures against Leicester City on 12 November 2022; Aston Villa on 12 March 2023; Leeds United on 21 May 2023; and AFC Bournemouth on 12 August 2023.

“It was alleged that Lucas Paqueta directly sought to influence the progress, conduct, or any other aspect of, or occurrence in these matches by intentionally seeking to receive a card from the referee for the improper purpose of affecting the betting market in order for one or more persons to profit from betting.

“Lucas Paqueta denied the charges against him, and the Regulatory Commission found them to be not proven following a hearing.”

What Lucas Paqueta and West Ham said

Paqueta said: “Since the first day of this investigation, I have maintained my innocence against these extremely serious accusations.

“I can’t say anything more at this time, but I would like to express how grateful I am to God and how eager I am to return to playing football with a smile on my face. To my wife who never let go of my hand, to West Ham United, to the fans who always cheered me on, and to my family, friends and the legal team who have supported me – thank you for everything.”

West Ham vice-chair Karren Brady said: “We are pleased Lucas has been cleared. He has maintained his innocence from the outset, and as a club we have resolutely stood by him and supported him throughout the process.

“Despite the incredible pressure on him, Lucas has performed week in and week out for the club, always giving everything. It has been a difficult time for Lucas and his family, but he has remained absolutely professional throughout and he is now looking forward to drawing a line under this episode, as is everyone at West Ham United.”

What Paqueta’s legal team said

Paqueta’s lawyer Alastair Campbell, a partner at Level, said they had proven that his client’s “integrity as a player and a person is in no doubt”.

He added: “Few cases carry the gravity of this one – professionally, personally and emotionally for our client. Lucas has faced down immense pressure with remarkable strength and resilience. Now, he can finally get back to focusing on the things that matter most to him – playing football and being with his family.”

Barrister Nick De Marco KC, who acted for Paqueta, called it “probably one of the most important cases I have ever worked on” in a post on social media.

He added: “Having got to know Lucas during the process, and spent much time with the evidence, I am delighted the correct verdict has been reached.

“Doing a case for an individual, especially one as dedicated and talented as Lucas, whose whole career and life depends on the outcome, can be very stressful at times. But when the final result is the right one it makes it all worthwhile.”