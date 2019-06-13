Thursday 13 June 2019 11:59 pm
The City’s still the place to meat
We live in interesting times. A few years ago, who would have expected vegan sausage rolls to fly off Greggs’ heated shelves, or for KFC to announce a new vegan “chicken” burger called The Imposter? Veganism is alive and well… but not so much at the Canary Wharf branch of Boisdale this week, where the likes of Andrew Marr, Julia Hartley-Brewer, Nick Ferrari, Stanley Johnson and William Sitwell gathered for an indulgent lunch and writers’ awards bash. Sitwell picked up one of the top gongs for his reflections on an infamous incident last autumn in which the Masterchef star was forced to resign as editor of Waitrose’s food magazine after joking, in an email, about the prospect of slaughtering vegans, or force-feeding them meat. Unrepentant, Sitwell doubled-down on his mockery of trendy plantivores at Boisdale, delivering an acceptance speech in which he lashed out at “emaciated” vegans “lacking vitamin B”. Fuelled with a glass or two of Ian Botham’s finest wines, Sitwell, by now on a roll, continued: “Some are so busy spreading the message that they don’t have time to wash. Others have lost all their strength because of the lack of protein that they find it hard to even pick up a razor blade. And yet some of us are here in this room eating meat, practising that hideous thing of species-ism where we choose to sit on our sofas and watch Newsnight surrounded by dogs and cats rather than, as I do now, with a pig on my left and a partridge on my right.” Cue laughter and applause from an audience gorged on smoked salmon, dry aged beef and several rich cheeses. Know your audience, they say. On this occasion, at least, Sitwell knew his.
Lots of big-name financial journalists began their careers at City A.M. and we are proud to continue the tradition of giving young talent a chance. Few, however, end up on the ground covering intense geopolitical standoffs between police and protesters. That has been the job of former City A.M. economics correspondent Mike Bird this week, who reported on the clashes in Hong Kong for the Wall Street Journal. “The thing about financial journalism is they never tell you how often you’re going to get tear gassed,” Bird tweeted in typically droll fashion.
One notable guest was cricket nut Sir Martin Sorrell, something of a regular at the event. The marketing guru has been busy luring two of his former WPP execs to his new venture S4 Capital. Now he’s revitalised his top order, perhaps we’ll see even more of Sorrell at the Home of Cricket with the Ashes approaching.
