The City’s new Sirs and Dames named in the New Year honours 2024

Several of the City’s most prominent figures have been awarded peerages in the New Year honours list.

Founder of a private taxi and hire company Addison Lee, John Griffin was appointed as Knight bachelor for his services to business and to charity.

Stephen Hester, the chair of Easyjet and chair of Nordea was also appointed as Knight bachelor for his services to business and to the economy.

Amanda Blanc, group chief executive officer, Aviva, was awarded Dames commander of the order of the British Empire for her services to business, to gender equality and to Net-Zero.

Tristina Harrison, chief executive officer of TalkTalk Group, was also awarded Dames commander of the order of the British Empire for her services to telecommunications.

Andrew Bell, the co-founder and former chief executive officer of AJ Bell was awarded Commanders of the order of the British Empire for his services to the financial sector. Bell stepped down from his role at the retail investment firm in 2022.

While Mark Austin, partner at US law firm Latham & Watkins, was also appointed as Commanders of the order of the British Empire for his services to the economy. Austin is also a member of the UK’s Capital Markets Industry Taskforce (CMIT).

Kevin Ellis, chairman and senior partner of PwC’s Alliance was also named Commanders of the order of the British Empire for his services to economic growth and expanding social mobility.

Other honours for London included Paul Golding, chair of Pinewood Group for services to business and to the UK film industry. Louise Van Der Straeten, senior lawyer at the Serious Fraud Office was awarded for her services to the administration of justice.