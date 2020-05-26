In this episode Christian is joined by Dr Rainer Zitelmann, a German economist, author, historian and sociologist, for a lively discussion about the role of the state during periods of crisis.

Dr Zitelmann feels the state has failed in basic areas such as crisis prevention yet remains overbearing in other areas regarding our personal freedoms and economic liberty.

He also offers an overview of how the pandemic has changed German politics and he warns that in its aftermath there will be renewed (and misguided) calls for socialist policies.

Also in this episode Christian looks at the government’s latest scheme to support big business; a hardening of attitudes against Huawei’s involvement in our 5G network; and the latest research on the scale and impact of volunteering during the lockdown.

