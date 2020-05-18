In this episode Christian is joined by Russ Shaw, founder of Tech London Advocates and one of the most well-connected and influential people in the UK’s tech sector.

Russ offers a candid analysis of the state of the sector and explains why not all start-ups will survive the pandemic, and why not all start-ups should.

He says the government must support viable businesses but shouldn’t be in the business of trying to pick winners or prop up companies that were on the slide before Covid-19.

Despite the current crisis, Russ is confident that London and the UK will remain a world-leading environment for start-ups and scale-ups, and he thinks the pandemic could actually act as a catalyst for policy changes that will cement our position as a highly attractive and successful destination for international tech investments.

Also in this episode, Christian looks at possible changes to the Coronavirus Large Business Interruption Scheme; the latest plea for help from the hospitality sector; and Sir James Dyson’s newly-won spot at the top of the Sunday Times Rich List.

