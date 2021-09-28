London Tech Week: Russ Shaw looks back at a spectacular week

London Tech Week – the showcase of all things innovative – happened last week and Tech London Advocates and Global Tech Advocates boss Russ Shaw CBE is back writing us reflecting on the jamboree. Here’s he looks back on the week that was.

What a week it has been! London Tech Week saw a new Secretary of State speak for the first time about her plans for the Digital and Technology Sector, and we heard about tech’s critical role in driving towards Net Zero. We also gained some visionary insights into the current global chip shortage and provided a platform for the next generation of tech leaders, both at home and abroad. It was a packed agenda full of variety and enthusiasm, demonstrating the strength, dynamism and diversity of the UK’s tech sector.

The week kicked off with launch event at the Global Leaders Innovation Summit on Monday where we were joined by two Secretaries of State, the newly appointed Nadine Dorries for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) along with Kwasi Kwarteng for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS). Senior figures representing IBM, Dell Technologies, Experian and Klarna also helped set the agenda for the week and map out themes including tech’s role in the economic recovery.

Global Tech Advocates (GTA) hosted tech leaders from five continents to discuss tech innovation’s role in tackling climate change with examples from their local ecosystems, and practically demonstrating a benefit of having the UK at the centre of the world’s time zones. The presentations covered the extraction of CO2 from the atmosphere in Mexico using algae, investment in the UK’s net zero businesses from India and the net zero pioneering businesses led by female founders in the Nordics. During the event Tech Australia Advocates launched, becoming the 22nd group in Global Tech Advocates, with new groups planning to launch from Tech Korea Advocates, Tech Berlin Advocates and GTA Quantum.

On Tuesday we doubled down on net zero as we heard from Shirley Rodrigues, Deputy Mayor of London for Environment and Energy and other leading experts about how they are undertaking the mammoth task of addressing the climate crisis. Takeaways included how to embrace new technologies, fresh approaches to data and measurement and creating a culture rooted in sustainability. The TLA Tech for disAbility group hosted a brilliant discussion on tech for neurodiversity, reflecting how important it is for those with disabilities to be an integral part of the tech community.

Wednesday saw a topic close to my heart being addressed: global trends in the semiconductor industry and the chip shortage currently affecting industries worldwide. TLA Taiwan held a virtual event where we heard from semiconductor industry leaders from Taiwan about how we can progress from the current shortage and encourage collaboration between Taiwan and the UK. We also discussed the growing role of chips in geopolitics including how they are being ringfenced by nations for defence, global influence and digital sovereignty.

Also on Wednesday, the Government introduced its National AI Strategy, reflecting the strategic importance of Artificial Intelligence as a key driver of growth. The Future of Work Summit featured many inspiring leaders including a fantastic discussion between Jacqueline de Rojas from techUK and Poppy Gustafsson from Darktrace.

On Thursday we took the London Borough Spotlight theme to the Creative Computing Institute in Peckham and focused on the young leaders driving the future of the tech industry. Led by a 15-year old South Londoner, Femi Olowade-Coombes, TLA Young Entrepreneur’s launch featured candid advice from young tech entrepreneurs about their approach to overcoming failure, attracting investment and growing a business. The event gave a global perspective on approaching growing markets in Africa, China and Southeast Asia which will undoubtedly be key arenas of success for the next generation of tech leaders. Other borough events also took place in Newham and Hammersmith & Fulham.

Now in its 8th year, London Tech Week demonstrates how far the sector has come since Tech London Advocates joined as a founding partner for the very first one in 2014. I had an opportunity to have a brief chat with the Prime Minister on Thursday at a tech reception at Downing Street and reminded him that he was with us back then for the launch of the first ever London Tech Week, which he fondly recalled. London Tech has come a long way since then, and London & Partners supported the point during the week with its research from Startup Genome, ranking London as the most innovative tech hub in the world right behind Silicon Valley. But we should not rest on our laurels…we must keep driving hard for that top spot. Roll on London Tech Week 2022!