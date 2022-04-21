The City View: Re-Leased CFO Sam Caulton on real estate’s brave new world

Today Andy Silvester talks to Sam Caulton, CFO of Re-Leased, a commercial property management proptech. They discuss his journey to the role; why the commercial real estate sector’s been in desperate need of change, and how he effecting such change with Re-Leased; the impact of Covid on the sector; and the importance of being in a good office.

And in the news, there’s been disappointing results from Rio Tinto, BHP, and Antofagasta; and Elon Musk has stated that he has raised the funds to take over Twitter.