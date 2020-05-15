The City View podcast: Why coronavirus is making the case for e-scooters

London’s Olympic site now hosts a vast innovation campus, Here East, home to over 4,000 people working in technology, advanced manufacturing, transport and the creative industries.

It was a thriving, buzzing village but the lockdown has emptied its streets.

CEO Gavin Poole talks about how they’re helping tenants and customers through the crisis and how they’re getting ready to welcome them back once restrictions ease.

E-scooters are a common sight in the Olympic Park, and now the government is keen to expand their use across London to take the pressure off public transport. It’s a case of a crisis generating rapid change and lasting innovation.

Also in this episode, Christian looks at:

