Pfizer and BioNTech countersue Moderna in Covid-19 patent row

Vials with Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine labels are seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration)

Pfizer and German partner BioNTech shot back at competitor Moderna last night in the latest jab in the Covid-19 vaccine patent lawsuit.

The sparring over allegations from Moderna that Pfizer and BioNTech violated the rights its three patents it created prior to the pandemic has been ongoing since August.

All three companies are also embroiled in U.S. patent disputes with other companies over the vaccines.

Moderna has requested for an undisclosed sum of money, which will eat into the profits Pfizer has pocketed from its Covid-19 jab.

In a filing yesterday, Pfizer and BioNTech called Moderna’s lawsuit “revisionist history” and argued its patents “far exceed its actual contributions to the field.”

A Pfizer spokesperson added the company and BioNTech are confident in their intellectual property and will “vigorously defend” against Moderna’s claims.

City A.M. has contacted Moderna for comment.