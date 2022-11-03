Pfizer begins early-stage study on Covid-19 and flu combo vaccine

(REUTERS/Sandra Sanders)

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer has begun an early-stage study of a combined vaccine tackling Covid-19 and the flu.

The first patient in the phase one study was given a dose of the vaccine this week.

The study will see 180 people aged between 18 and 64 recruited in the US to look at the jab’s safety and how effective it is.

Pfizer has teamed up with BioNTech on the landmark jab – the same firm it partnered with for the Comirnaty Covid-19 shot.

Pfizer’s flu jab is currently in late-stage clinical trials.

“The flexibility and manufacturing speed of the mRNA technology has demonstrated that it is well-suited for other respiratory diseases,” chief scientific officer in vaccine research and development at Pfizer, Annaliesa Anderson, said.

“Pfizer is deeply proud of our continued work to explore its potential to protect against influenza and Covid-19 in one combination vaccine, which we think could simplify immunisation practices against these two respiratory pathogens, potentially leading to better vaccine uptake for both diseases.

“Even with existing seasonal influenza vaccines, the burden of this virus is severe across the world causing thousands of deaths and hospitalisations every year.”