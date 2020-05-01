The City View podcast, from City A.M., with Vivienne Artz

In this episode Christian is joined by Vivienne Artz, President of Women in Banking and Finance, and Chief Privacy Officer at data giant Refinitiv.

Vivienne reflects on the way in which our attitudes to data have changed during the pandemic and the way in which many companies and regulators are having to fundamentally reassess the way in which they treat personal and financial data.

As a leading figure in the City’s gender diversity and equality movement, Vivienne also considers the impact remote working has had on gender balance.

Also in this episode, Christian looks at the latest warning to banks from the Financial Conduct Authority; grim data from the manufacturing sector; and the latest stand-off in the Brexit negotiations.

