The City View podcast, from City A.M., with Shaun Bailey

In this episode Christian talks to the Conservative candidate for Mayor of London, Shaun Bailey.

Bailey launches a stinging criticism of the Mayor, Sadiq Khan, for “being too slow” in leading the capital’s response to the pandemic.

He also warns the Mayor not to use the crisis as cover for the deep-rooted financial problems at Transport for London, following news that the body is seeking a £2bn bailout from central government.

Also in this episode, Christian looks at the Prime Minister’s address to the nation; the ongoing hunt for a new head of the City watchdog; and Elon Musk’s latest outburst.

Listen to our daily City View podcast as we chart the economic fallout and business impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

