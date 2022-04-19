The City View: Michael Hewson on Germany’s Russian energy oversights and Merkel’s legacy

Today Andy Silvester talks to Michael Hewson, Chief Markets Analyst at CMC Markets. They go through the latest IMF forecasts, which included downgrades and the worst growth forecast in the G7 for the UK; Germany’s exposure to energy price fluctuations, the mounting pressure to reduce its dependency on Russian oil and gas, and Angela Merkel’s legacy; and lower March consumer spending in the UK.

Andy also talks to City A.M.’s Energy Correspondent, Nicholas Earl. They discuss dire warnings from energy bosses in Parliament today, who warned of a severe impact in customer bills; and news of the collapsed energy firm Bulb’s CEO earning a £250,000 taxpayer-funded salary.