The City View: Max Jamilly, Hoxton Farms co-founder, on lab-grown meat and London’s start-up scene

By:

Today Andy Silvester chats to Max Jamilly, co-founder of Hoxton Farms, a lab-grown meat start-up based in London. They go through the recent rise of plant-based alternatives, how lab-grown meat is created, and why it will supercede traditional plant-based meat; and Hoxton Farms’ funding journey, their plans to scale their business, and London’s vibrant start-up scene.

And in the news: Britain’s debt interest bill for the year to March has climbed to nearly £70bn; Starling Bank has bagged £130m worth of fresh funding to help to snap up firms in the lending space; and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has questioned Elon Musk’s acqusition of Twitter, citing concerns over Chinese interference.

Subscribe

Subscribe to the City A.M. newsletter to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Subscribe By signing up to our newsletters you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.