The City View: Max Jamilly, Hoxton Farms co-founder, on lab-grown meat and London’s start-up scene

Today Andy Silvester chats to Max Jamilly, co-founder of Hoxton Farms, a lab-grown meat start-up based in London. They go through the recent rise of plant-based alternatives, how lab-grown meat is created, and why it will supercede traditional plant-based meat; and Hoxton Farms’ funding journey, their plans to scale their business, and London’s vibrant start-up scene.

And in the news: Britain’s debt interest bill for the year to March has climbed to nearly £70bn; Starling Bank has bagged £130m worth of fresh funding to help to snap up firms in the lending space; and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has questioned Elon Musk’s acqusition of Twitter, citing concerns over Chinese interference.