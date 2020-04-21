In this episode, Christian is joined by the CEO of Gaucho and M Restaurants, Martin Williams.

Martin is one of the country’s best known restaurateurs having launched his high-end M Restaurants in London before bringing the Gaucho empire into the fold.

He talks to Christian about the sudden and dramatic impact of the shutdown on the hospitality sector and explains his own company’s response to the crisis. From providing free meals to NHS hospitals to offering online training and wellbeing classes to his 1,000 employees during the lockdown, he is determined to come back stronger than ever.

M Restaurants and Gaucho CEO Martin Williams

Also in this episode, Christian looks at demands from City grandees to let retail investors in on the action when a company seeks emergency fundraising; the latest demands to improve the coronavirus loan scheme; and new calculations of what all this will end up costing the government.

